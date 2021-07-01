BENTON COUNTY - Benton County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people after confiscating about 4 pounds of methamphetamine on Sunday.
Tyshawn R. Carr, Login G. Pool, and Leilani M. Smith were charged with felonies for second degree drug trafficking, according to the Sheriff's office.
That amount of methamphetamine has an estimated value of close to 9,000 "hits", and a street value of close to $70,000, the Sheriff's office said.
Originally, the Benton County deputies were responding to the area of UU and 7 Highways on a report of a suspicious vehicle. When the deputies arrived, there was an individual standing next to a Dodge Charger and two individuals standing 50 feet away, urinating near the tree line.
A routine check was conducted on the three individuals, and the search came back that there were no wants or warrants for any of the people involved. They stated that they were from the Kansas City area and were visiting a friend in the Benton County area, but ran out of gas, according to the Sheriff's office.
Deputies noticed bullet holes on the car and a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car. A probable search of the car was conducted and the deputies discovered marijuana residue in the car.
The deputies issued a verbal warning to the three and a friend came to give them gas and they went on their way.
Deputies say they continued their investigation of the area by the tree line where the two individuals were standing and found a one-gallon bag containing over 4 pounds of methamphetamine.
The deputies determined it most likely belonged to the previously investigated individuals due to the fact that the bag was completely dry after days of continued rain, according to the Sheriff's office.
The deputies then caught up with the vehicle and took the three individuals into custody and impounded the car.
The three were issued a $100,000 bond.