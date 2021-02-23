MEXICO, Mo.- Three people are dead after a two vehicle crash Monday around 1:20 p.m. in Mexico, Mo. 

According to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department, officers responded to the Highway 54 bypass, just 1 mile south of East Liberty.

David W. Brenneke, 82, was traveling eastbound with a passenger, Joyce Brenneke, 85, on the Highway 54 bypass, when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an Acura, which was driving westbound. 

The Acura was driven by Cole D. Grimes, 20, of Vandalia.  MPSD removed Grimes from his car and was treated by staff from the Audrain Ambulance District. An MU Staff for Life helicopter responded, but Grimes was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transported.

David and Joyce, both of Iowa, were pronounced dead at the scene, prior to emergency responder arrival.

The bypass was closed and traffic was detoured from about 1:45 p.m. until 3 p.m.

MPSD says the investigation is ongoing.

