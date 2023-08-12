MORGAN COUNTY — Sixteen people were injured in a boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the explosion took place at the Millstone Marina and was caused when the driver started the boat, causing a spark that ignited gas fumes that had built up within the engine area. Three people were thrown from the boat during the explosion, according to an incident report from MSHP.
Sixteen people were injured in the incident, 15 of whom were aboard the boat along with one person who was on the dock where the boat had been at the time. Their injuries range from minor to moderate.
An 11-year-old boy who was on the boat was uninjured, according to the incident report. Three juveniles — a 6-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl — had minor injuries and were treated and released on the scene, according to the report. A 15-year-old girl had moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
Four adults were hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries, and eight other adults were treated and released on the scene, most with minor injuries, according to the report.
The explosion happened around 4:13 p.m. Friday, according to the incident report. The report said the boat was totaled and removed from the scene. The boat was a 2000 Carver Cabin Motorboat, according to the report.
