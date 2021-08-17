COLUMBIA − Columbia Police officers seized three firearms, detained two juveniles and arrested an adult female following a search warrant on Monday around 3 p.m.
A news release from CPD says the warrant was served as a result of a ongoing investigation involving a robbery and multiple shots fired incidents at a residence in the 4400 block of Rice Road.
Three firearms were seized, along with evidence of shots fired in the area. Illegal drugs were also confiscated from the home, the news release said.
Two juveniles were detained and referred to Boone County juvenile authorities. CPD also arrested an adult female for endangering the welfare of a child. She was released on a summons, the release said.
Authorities say there is still on juvenile outstanding who is a suspect in the robbery investigation and fled the scene armed with a handgun.
This investigation is ongoing and more information may become available at a later time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.