MORGAN COUNTY - Three people were injured after a head-on collision between two cars on U.S. Route 50 east of MO-135.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Tyler Woods of Lee's Summit was traveling west on Route 50 when his car crossed the center line and struck another car traveling the opposite direction head-on.
Both Woods and the driver of the other car, 60-year-old Anna Buchanan of Sedalia, suffered moderate injuries.
A passenger in Woods's car, 22-year-old Phillip Baehr of Kansas City, suffered serious injuries.
All three were taken to Bothwell Hospital for treatment. The crash report indicated that all three were wearing their seat belts.