MEXICO, Mo. - Following an investigation into a series of thefts, the Mexico Public Safety Department says it has located three juveniles allegedly at fault.
According to a press release, between 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, MPSD investigated several thefts from motor vehicles and the theft of a Ford F-150.
Officers reported the Ford had been left unlocked with the keys inside the truck. An officer later located the Ford being driven and a pursuit began.
The truck eventually slowed and four people jumped out and ran, allowing the truck to roll into a house on North Washington Street. There was minimal damage to the home and truck, according to MPSD.
Residents in the area helped lead the officers to detain three juveniles for the thefts on Wednesday.
According to the press release, the juveniles were all males. Two of the juveniles were 15 years old and one was 16.
The juveniles were processed at MPSD and the 12th Circuit Court Juvenile Office released two juveniles on house arrest and placed the other in detention due to prior offenses.
The investigation is ongoing, according to MPSD.