SEDALIA − Three juveniles are now in custody following a fatal shooting last Friday and a string of burglaries in Sedalia over the past month.
Officers say they found Tylar Simon, 32, with a gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at a home on South Kentucky Avenue. Simon later died from his injury. Another resident, Nolan Simon, was assaulted.
According to a news release from Sedalia Police, detectives learned three juveniles, ranging from 15 to 16 years old, went to the home on South Kentucky Avenue in attempt to burglarize it.
They made their way into the home through the back door and a fight began with the residents. That's when Tylar Simon was fatally shot, police said. The juveniles then fled the scene.
Detectives said they followed up on several leads and found that one of the juveniles was familiar with the home and the residents.
Sedalia Police conducted search warrants and located two suspects and took them into custody over the weekend. Police said the third juvenile suspect fled to the Kansas City area but was taken into custody without incident early Wednesday morning.
The department said the juveniles also committed three burglaries at local businesses. According to Sedalia Police, burglaries occurred at Chrome Cutz on Nov. 18, Sunkissed Tanning Salon on Nov. 18 and Kehde's BBQ on Nov. 20.