Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 566 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR AUDRAIN BARRY BARTON BATES BENTON BOONE CALLAWAY CAMDEN CARROLL CEDAR CHARITON CHRISTIAN COLE COOPER DADE DALLAS GREENE GRUNDY HENRY HICKORY HOWARD JASPER JOHNSON KNOX LACLEDE LAFAYETTE LAWRENCE LEWIS LINN LIVINGSTON MACON MARIES MARION MCDONALD MILLER MONITEAU MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN NEWTON OSAGE PETTIS PIKE POLK PULASKI RALLS RANDOLPH SALINE SCHUYLER SHELBY ST. CLAIR STONE SULLIVAN TANEY VERNON WEBSTER

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon today to 2 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&