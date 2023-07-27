COLUMBIA − A University of Missouri research team has received a $3 million grant from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the MU News Bureau announced in a news release.
Laura Schulz, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and women’s health at MU, and her team are joined by co-principal investigator R. Michael Roberts at MU and co—investigators Toshihiko Ezashi at the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine and Danny Schust at Duke University.
Shulz and her team study the intricacies of maternal health related to the placenta, research that advances knowledge on common diseases like preeclampsia.
“Preeclampsia is characterized by high blood pressure and protein in the urine, and it can progress to multisystem organ failure,” Schulz said in the news release. “It can also cause stroke, postpartum hemorrhage or, commonly, premature birth, which has all kinds of consequences for the baby.”
The research team’s goal is to learn the disease’s tell-tale signs, which would enable doctors to diagnose, treat, and ultimately prevent preeclampsia. To study the early stages of pregnancy, without impacting the pregnancy, researchers examine umbilical cord cells from both normal pregnancies and pregnancies complicated by preeclampsia, after birth.
The new funding will allow for expansion of this research, so researchers can further understand how the placenta works and how placental defects case preeclampsia function.