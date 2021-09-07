COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed three people were arrested after a vehicle struck a pedestrian/bicyclist early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 4.
The vehicle struck the pedestrian/bicyclist at 2:50 a.m. in the area of East Stewart Road and South Providence Road, according to police.
Anthony Hayes Jr., 39, and Traneshia Mctye, 32, were both arrested for tampering with evidence. Nakita Elavsky, 31, was arrested for obstructing government operations.
The pedestrian/bicyclist's condition is unknown at this time.
CPD said the investigation is ongoing.