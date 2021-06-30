JEFFERSON CITY — Three Sedalia residents were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine after law enforcement officers seized 28 firearms from a residence during the investigation.

Wednesday’s indictment alleges James Jacob Johnson, 23, Amber Marie Lawson, 36 and Eric Ryan Janes, 36, participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The crimes occurred in Pettis County from April 1 to June 15 of this year, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Western District of Missouri Office. 

Law enforcement officers seized 28 firearms from Johnson’s residence while executing a search warrant on June 15. The firearms included weapons such as two AK 47s, a Glock 9mm pistol and 25 other kinds of firearms. 

Johnson is charged with possessing firearms in furtherance of the drug-trafficking conspiracy, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute. 

Lawson and Janes also are each charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.