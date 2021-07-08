MORGAN COUNTY - A crash in Morgan County left three seriously injured on Wednesday evening.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Doris Busen, 75, was driving behind Candance Shultz, 20, on southbound Missouri Route 5 around 5:12 p.m.
Shultz's vehicle began to slow down to make a left turn. Busen failed to slow down and struck the rear of Shultz's vehicle, the crash report said.
Shultz's vehicle then began skidding and sliding and traveled off the right side of the road.
Busen's vehicle continued forward and traveled off the left side of the road. It then entered a ditch and struck several small trees and came to a rest, the crash report said.
Schultz, Busen and an unnamed juvenile, who was a passenger in Schultz's vehicle, were all transported via ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital for their serious injuries.