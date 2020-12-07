JEFFERSON CITY- Three Columbia residents were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle from Columbia was found in Jefferson City.
According to a press release, the driver was a 19-year-old Columbia resident. The front passenger was an 18-year-old Columbia resident, and the third person in the car was a 17-year-old Columbia resident.
The three suspects are in custody and being held on multiple charges; including resisting arrest by fleeing, tampering in the first degree and second degree, and possession of a controlled substance.
According to a press release, Jefferson City Communications received a call around 2:55 p.m. about a stolen vehicle that was seen on Missouri Boulevard. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
Around 4:40 p.m., a Jefferson City Police Officer then saw the stolen vehicle on West Truman Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, and the vehicle pulled into a parking lot but then immediately fled eastbound.
Officers were able to deploy tire deflation devices near North Ten Mile Drive. Even though the vehicle was disabled, the vehicle continued eastbound until it reached the 2600 block of Industrial Boulevard.
During the interviews, the subjects acknowledged that none of the occupants were the owner of the car.