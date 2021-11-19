CALLAWAY COUNTY − Three teenagers were indicted by a grand jury Friday for burglary and other charges after allegedly vandalizing a historically Black church in Callaway County in January 2021.
Oakley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tebbetts was vandalized between the overnight hours of Jan. 22 and the early morning hours of Jan. 23, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Clay Chism said the damage would amount to felony charges.
Matthew Myers, Dylan Smith and Bradyn Holzhauser-Crowe were arrested on Feb. 1, along with two juveniles.
Sheriff Chism at the time said the church vandalism was consistent with vandalism to two nearby abandoned residences. The five were also arrested in connection to those vandalisms.
On Friday, Myers, Smith and Holzhauser-Crowe, all of Jefferson City, were indicted on multiple charges.
Myers faces three felony counts of second degree burglary, two counts of second degree property damage and one count of institutional vandalism - property damage.
Smith faces four felony counts of second degree burglary, two counts of second degree property damage, one felony count of institutional vandalism and two counts of accessory to second-degree burglary.
Holzhauser-Crowe faces six felony counts of second degree burglary, one felony count of institutional vandalism and two counts of second degree property damage.
The three have an arraignment sent for Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the two 16-year-old juveniles were referred to the 13th Circuit Court juvenile authorities.
Sheriff Chism said the evidence and facts of the case "did not support a hate crime."
In May, MFA donated 3-acres of land along Highway 94 to the church for rebuilding efforts.
The reconstruction of the church and the leveling at the new location will happen based off of donations made. Donations can be made to Oakley Chapel Renovations, P.O Box 176, Tebbetts, Missouri 65080.