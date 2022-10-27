OSAGE BEACH - The City of Osage Beach announced on Thursday its plans for a new $300 million family resort and entertainment district.
SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development are working together on this project, according to a press release.
The district is set to be developed along the Lakeport property at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road, adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge.
Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners, said they look forward to opening this destination for families.
“Oasis at Lakeport will be an offering unlike any other in the region. We are excited about the opportunity to form a partnership with the Osage Beach community to build a new entertainment district for generations to enjoy,” Schneider said.
The plans for the year-round entertainment district include amusement rides, hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and a boardwalk.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said this project will have an impact on Missouri's economy.
“Oasis at Lakeport will generate over 500 jobs and bring 500,000 visitors to Missouri, further enhancing tourism, one of Missouri’s leading industries,” Kehoe said.
Ground breaking is scheduled to start in 2023 and the tourist destination will open in 2024.