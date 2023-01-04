CALLAWAY COUNTY − The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested a Steedman, Missouri, man after a search warrant was served Tuesday morning.
Deputies executed the search warrant in the 1500 block of Old Highway 40 around 5:49 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
As a result, 38 grams of meth and other drug-related items were located, the sheriff's office said.
Leon Drake, 65, is charged with second-degree trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the sheriff's office, Drake has prior drug offenses.
Drake had a $25,000 bond before he bonded out Tuesday night.