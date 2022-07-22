COLUMBIA - The Show Me State Games will debut for its second weekend Friday, July 22. The event will feature over 30 different sports competing in an Olympic-style showcase at recreation centers in Columbia, Jefferson City, and Moberly.
The Show-Me State Games is a non-profit program of the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Health. The games are hosted by the University of Missouri.
The Show-Me State Games operates on a mission of "providing all Missourians the opportunity to participate in activities of health, fitness, family, and fun." Its executive director, Dave Fox, elaborated on these four principles.
"We're just not a one stop shop." Fox said. "We feel like we have something for everybody, regardless of your age and durability to be able to come out and compete."
Fox has been involved with the Show-Me State Games since 2011. In 2017, he was appointed as the Executive Director of the program. Fox explained his dedication to the Games and the personal connection he feels to each year's events.
"I'm pretty passionate about our mission. I've been a long time participant and I've got some mentors, previously, that are very influential in my life, and was just a natural fit and something I've loved ever since." Fox said.
Fox showed appreciation for the Mid-Missouri community.
"This community is so giving. "Whether it's a partnership, volunteers, participants, whatever it is. It means a lot to us." Fox said.
The program held their Missouri State Senior Games on June 9-12 of this year. The Senior Games offers a chance for older adults to come out for competitive fun with exercise. Fox reflected on last month and how he hopes to replicate the same for the coming weekend.
"I think one of the really cool things is that we had five Senior Games participants 90 and over." Fox said. "That's the first time in our 28 year history of the Missouri State Senior Games that we had that many 90-year-olds participate in the games. It was inspiring and fulfilled our mission of health, fitness, family and fun" Fox said.
One of the various things the program has to worry about is the hot weather in Missouri. Fox said that he will have tons of resources for spectators and athletes to use.
"We will have a medical presence, whether it's ambulances, EMTs trainers, and we'll have those throughout the city of Columbia for this weekend." Fox said. They've provided some great safety tips, whether it's hydration, signs of dehydration, signs of heat illnesses, and what have you that we've been pushing through our social media platforms for quite some time right now."
Fox encouraged families and athletes to monitor their own symptoms and respond accordingly.
"If they're not feeling well or they're having a situation or there's a circumstance, they should make sure that they seek that medical treatment and get out of the heat, whether it's finding shade, or air conditioning, whatever it might be." Fox said.
Another issue the Games ran into was the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the program to go virtual and put restrictions on events. Fox explained the impact the pandemic had on the program.
"We tried to keep our brand 'Show-Me State Games' brands and our mission out there. We did some virtual things and it's been slow to recover." Fox said.
However, he's excited to bring the program back in full force this year and not only recruit new numbers, but sustain the dedicated families he already brings out to the program.
"The ultimate goal is for people to have a wonderful experience at the Show-Me State Games in this community and that next year, they come back." Fox said.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with women's and men's tennis. Last years' games brought out 15,000 participants from 112 counties in Missouri.