COLUMBIA - Triple digit temperatures, thousands of participants, and three weekends filled with competition defined the event that has united Missourians together since 1985.
The Olympic-style showcase strives to hold their mission of "providing all Missourians the opportunity to participate in activities of health, fitness, family, and fun."
This year's participants aged from 10 to 90+ years old from across 100+ Missouri counties. In the 35 years of the games, many participants and athletes have introduced the games down the family tree.
"Generations have participated in the games, people are coming back on an annual basis, not only coming back, but with their kids and their grandkids and it makes the games really unique," Executive Director of the Show-Me States Games, Dave Fox said.
Thousands of participants came together to put this event together, which was held across several locations from Cosmo Park to Battle High School to the Mizzou Recreational Center.
"We're just very fortunate because of so many people. I have an amazing staff, commissioners, our support staff, can't forget the volunteers who have stepped up huge for us this summer." Fox said.
Sunday marked the end of Soccer, Basketball and Track & Field, just three of the 32 games. One U14 girls soccer team, the Lady Wolves of Ashland, got to learn a lot of valuable life lessons about sportsmanship.
"Just have a good attitude," one player said " celebrate every little thing you do," another player said.
The games take place in the summer every year, and with that, the staff and commissioners take great measures to make sure the athletes stay safe in the heat.
"Last weekend we built in mandatory water breaks, we have a trailer that's air conditioned, we have an EMS, trainers, we're always looking for signs of heat injury." Show-Me State games Darlene Miller said.
The games may be over for 2022 but preparation is right around the corner for 2023.
"We're going to reassess this summer, then post our dates as soon as we get those for 2023 and right after we will get to work," Fox said.