BOONE COUNTY — Four are dead and three others were injured after a crash on North Highway 63 in Boone County.
Three of the four people killed were in one car and one other from the other vehicle was killed.
Three children were also taken to University Hospital with serious injuries, according to the Boone County Protection Fire District.
The fire district has not yet released more information on those who were injured or killed or what caused the crash.
Gale Blomenkamp, Boone County Protection Fire District assistant chief, confirmed the information to KOMU 8 News.
The crash was head-on, and the fire district said Highway 63 northbound will be seeing impacts for hours.
Boone County Joint Communications tweeted at 7:35 p.m. that northbound Highway 63 near Lake Road was shut down.
The highway patrol is now investigating the crash.
KOMU 8 News is sending a crew to the scene and will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they come in.