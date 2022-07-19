COLUMBIA — Dozens of 4-H members from across the state came to the Bradford Research Farm to participate in the first-ever Missouri 4-H Crop Scouting event.
"We've got kids here from all corners of the state, Rusty Lee said. Lee is an MU Extension field specialist in agronomy, the science of soil management and crop production.
"[They're] learning about crop scouting, insects, disease, fertility," Lee said, "all the while they're gaining some new knowledge in being better managers of our crop production systems."
The 4-H members also participated in competitions to gauge crop evaluation skills. One Chariton County 4-H member, James Reid, said he enjoyed the learning experience.
"I think it's a great opportunity to go out and learn how to scout the crops," Reid said, "because my dad doesn't have the time to go out and teach me. He's busy farming, so it's good to do that through 4-H."
Reid said that he's participated in goat showing and public speaking events among other projects with 4-H. He said that he hopes the organization will do more outreach in the future to encourage youth to participate in events like this.
"We're seeing a lot of people that, it was their parents that were in 4-H, and they brought them in," Reid said. "We're not seeing a lot of these newcomers. So I would like a little bit more advertising for the organization."
Lee explained how farmers are dealing with dry conditions this summer, reminiscent of dry summer seasons in 2012 and 2018. He said that although this year's situation isn't as dire as 10 years ago, the lack of water could lead to decreased crop yields.
"We're not at wilting point, but yield has suffered," Lee said. "Crop performance has suffered, so we're looking for keeping the solar battery charged with water. We were utilizing about a quarter inch a day, and we can hold three or so inches in the profile. We love [rain] when they come, we need them."
The next two to three weeks will be crucial in determining the final harvest, according to Lee. Corn's highest water usage period is quickly approaching, meaning that irrigation alone may not reach the quarter-inch per day rate that is ideal for soils maintaining row crop growth.
Farmers are also dealing with higher input prices for fertilizer, as supply issues drove up the prices of macro-nutrients like phosphorus, potassium and nitrogen earlier this year.
"Last year, we would have thought about nitrogen costing 60 cents per pound per unit of nitrogen," Lee said. "This year, people have been paying well over a dollar....Rather than a producer spending $100 per acre on fertilizer, they're now spending $200 an acre on fertilizer."
While the price raise certainly affects farming profitability, Lee said it doesn't present as much of an issue to consumers at the grocery store because of how robust the U.S. agriculture industry is. Still, Lee believe farmers could be forced to raise prices to maintain their practices.
"I would encourage the consumer to stop and think about the external environment," Lee said. "Think about the fact that it hasn't rained in so long, that your lawns turn brown. Think about how that's impacting that producer, trying to grow grass for livestock or trying to grow corn or soybeans as commodity crops."