COLUMBIA — The Columbia Fire Department is adding a new member to its team. Tony, a four year old black lab, is now the new arson detection dog for the department.
“We're thrilled to introduce our newest crime fighting duo to the department, Chief Jim Pasley, and K-9 Tony. Tony is a four year old, fun loving, very playful black lab, but his nose is all business,” said Columbia Fire Chief, Clayton Farr Jr.
The Columbia Fire department works with State Farm Insurance Company's Arson Dog Program to bring a new accelerant detection canine to the team. Through the program dogs are paired up with handlers for certified training.
“Canines are here to help counter arson fraud, raise awareness and reduce future incidents,” said State Farm representative, Ryan Kenney.
Firefighters who are interested in working with canines spend 5 weeks in Maine for training. Columbia Fire Department's Fire Battalion Chief, Jim Pasley, went to Maine for the training and was paired up with Tony. Tony and Pasley assist the fire marshal's division to find any suspicious or possible arson fires.
Pasley became very interested in the idea of incorporating K-9s into the fire department, around 10 years ago.
“I was actually still on the trucks and I saw it out there. I saw this program. It was advertised and there was a need. Currently, right now we're still the only team that's in Missouri. So I reached out to State Farm and ultimately I was chosen,” Pasley said. “But seeing this dog, I was like, wow, that's a tool that we could probably use. Ultimately I was selected and I haven't looked back since. I've enjoyed every minute of it,” Pasley said.
Though Tony might be a cute dog, he is vital to the fire department, not because of his looks, but because of his nose.
“We use them for their nose. That's why we use dogs. Their nose is about 220 million cells dedicated just for the sense of smell. Ours is about five. So that shows you the big difference,” Pasley said.
Farr said his sense of smell is remarkable.
“His nose gives him the ability to smell one rotten apple among 2 million barrels of apples,” Farr said. He's been trained to detect and to discriminate among 60 different sorts of accelerants,” Farr said.
According to Farr, Tony and Paisley are the only certified accelerant detection K-9 team in the state of Missouri. Farr said this is a special addition to the department because Tony is another tool to help them detect crime.
“If our best investigator suspects arson they've got to use their training to locate those items, isolate them. But sometimes we can miss those vital pieces of evidence, but that's where Tony comes in” said Farr.
Tony speeds up the investigation process because he is able to smell an accelerant.
“This will allow us to determine the source of any potential accelerant that might be used in the ignition of a fire very quickly and with quite a bit of accuracy by having this K-9 with us,” Farr said. “The K-9 can run through an area that instruments and test equipment simply can't do. The K-9 is our trusted partner” Farr said.
K-9s are used in many fire investigations to make sure arson did not occur.
“We will utilize the K-9 team on fires, even if we don't believe there's any indication of an incendiary cause, because sometimes that can foil us, because what may seem to be very innocuous could very well be an incendiary fire. So sometimes the K-9 has been able to indicate to us there's something here” Farr said.
Farr said it is difficult to quantify how many arson fires happen in the community. He said there are perhaps ten roughly per year.
“Arson is perhaps one of the more underreported crimes. Someone who commits the crime of arson really isn't going to want to say that they did it. So it takes our fire investigators, our firefighters who are responding to calls first, it takes the entire team to work together to determine if this fire is suspicious,” Farr said.
On Friday Tony and Pasley gave a demonstration of the work they do. Tony was able to sniff out different accelerants in jars and under napkins.
If Tony makes a hit, he will sit and notify his handler, Chief Pasley.
“That's how Chief Pasley knows that there's been a positive hit. So then his partner will securely package those items and send those to one of two crime labs that we have throughout the state of Missouri,” Farr Jr. said.
Pasley said Tony is special because of his energetic personality.
“This dog is friendly, he's fun loving. He's a cuddler. I'll just say it. At night he'll just jump up and lay down with you. So that's a delicate balance of they are a working dog, but there's still a dog,” Pasley said.