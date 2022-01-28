COOPER COUNTY - Four rural school districts in Missouri will use U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rural development grants for buying new school buses.
Receiving a grant for $31,100, Blackwater R-II School District planned to replace the oldest, highest mileage bus with the new bus.
The oldest bus has already been used for 15 years with over 260,000 miles. Although it still is in service, they prefer not to use it.
"Currently, it does not run any unless we need it in case of emergency or breakdown," Blackwater R-II School District Superintendent Tanya Brown said.
With only three school buses, the new bus is a reliable source of transportation daily, especially for a rural school district.
"I think the buses are very important because our school district is so scattered in all directions that a bus is definitely necessary in order to get all of our students transported to school as needed," Brown said.
Knox County School R-1 District purchased two 65-seat electric school buses with the help of $236,900 from the USDA.
"Being able to replace a diesel bus with an electric bus presents huge benefits for the health of the students and the bus driver, as well as in our community," Knox County School R-1 District Superintendent Andy Turgeon said.
According to their description, the two electric buses will help decrease annual fuel and maintenance costs, which are estimated to have a longer useful life than their diesel counterparts.
Gaining the first electric bus last year, Turgeon said they were excited about getting two more because students really liked the electric buses.
"We're always trying to do things that our students can learn from, and things that maybe our students can maybe gain an interest in like solar energy, electric vehicles," Turgeon said.
The new school bus at Blackwater will hopefully arrive in fall 2022, Brown said. Knox County hopes its two new electric school buses will be in service in March or April.
Carrollton R-VII School District and the Eldon R-1 School District also plan on buying school buses.
According to a press release, the USDA invested more than $2 million to improve community infrastructure for people living in rural Missouri. Overall, the USDA said this investment will benefit 81,278 rural Missourians.