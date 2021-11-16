MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) awarded 40 rural high schools to participate in the Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative for the 2021-2022 school year.
The grant program aims to ensure all high school students have a college and career advisor exclusively focused on helping them exceed after graduation.
The grant will fund additional staff in the high school counselors' office, primarily college and career advisors, and will increase available resources for counselors. Federal COVID-19 relief funding will pay for the program.
"The Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative acknowledges that there is more work to do in the high school counselor's office, particularly in small rural schools that have limited resources," Chris Neal, assistant commissioner at DESE, said.
DESE put out an application for high school's to apply for the program. The schools awarded were chosen based on geographical region, impact of COVID-19, as well as overall school and community need for additional help.
"This is an existing program that has shown some real promise... So, we thought that if this program at that smaller scale was really doing some good, it would be great to see it scale up and we hope really benefit students and grow even larger over time," Neal said.
One local school awarded is North Callaway High School. North Callaway applied for the program because they felt it was another opportunity to help their students. The high school currently has two counselors who serve the student population.
"The more people we have on board helping our students on a day-to-day basis, the better knowledge they have moving forward," Nicky Kemp, superintendent of North Callaway School District, said.
Along with North Callaway, Boonville High School, Morgan County R-1 High School, Cole R-V High School and Osage High School were selected from the mid-Missouri area.
Up to 135 grants will be awarded over a three year period to schools that are eligible.