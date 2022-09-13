COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Monday the 44th annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show will be held this weekend, Sept. 17 and 18.
The festival will be hosted at Nifong Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Organized by Columbia Parks and Recreation, the festival features traditional and roots entertainment on three stages as well as a homemade craft show. Reenactors, transpersons and artisans will be dressed in 19th century attire selling their wares and demonstrating their "lost" trades.
The Heritage Festival will also feature a cowboy camp and a mountain man camp. Visitors will be able to try out crafts and games in the Burrell Health Fun for Young'uns area.
Live entertainment will include a variety of musical genres, including Native American, Cajun, blues, folk and bluegrass. Traditional storytellers and magicians will also grace the Heritage Festival stage this year.
The Boone County History & Culture Center will be open with admission free of charge. Families are welcome to tour the 12,000 square foot museum and art gallery. Hundreds of items are on display in addition to featured exhibits. Other venues at Nifong Park that will be available for visitors will include three structures at the Village at Boone Junction.
More information on the Heritage Festival can be found online.