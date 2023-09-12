COLUMBIA − The 45th annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show will be held this weekend, on Sept. 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nifong Park, 3700 Ponderosa St.
This free festival will showcase traditional entertainment on three stages and a handmade craft show. Reenactors, artisans and tradespeople dressed in historic attire will demonstrate their "lost" trades and sell their wares.
The festival will feature a mountain man camp and a Fun for Young'uns area for kids. A wide variety of entertainment, including musical genres, dance styles, storytellers and magicians, will also grace the stage this year.
Additionally, the Boone County History & Culture Center will be open to the public free of charge. Families are encouraged to tour the museum and art gallery.
For more information on the Heritage Festival, visit Columbia Parks and Recreation's website or call 573-874-7460.