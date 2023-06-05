BOONE COUNTY — Community members are grieving over the loss of two teenagers after Sunday morning's shooting in Boone County that resulted in six teenagers being shot.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said dozens of people attended a party at a vacant residence on 2626 Oakbrook Drive when a verbal altercation started between two groups, leading to shots being fired around 12:45 a.m.
Two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, died. The other four teens, who are 16 to 19 years old, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injures, according to the sheriff's office.
Capt. Brian Leer of the Boone County Sheriff's Office, which is handling the investigation, said they do not plan to release the identity of the victims. Additionally, the sheriff's office said there has been no developments in suspect information or arrests made yet.
Rev. James Gray, an advocate against gun violence in the Columbia community, said he's close with the families of the victims.
"The family members are doing the best that they could do, just to get through all of this. And what that is, is processing everything to figure out," Gray said. "When you lose a kid, a young kid at that, it is hard for everybody."
Gray said the community needs to unite more than ever to prevent future loss.
"We've got to come together, we got to put our resources together, and we got to start loving all these kids out here. We got to figure out where they get the guns, why they have the guns. A lot of these kids are not scared to die. They're scared to live," Gray said.
A vigil was held for one of the victims Monday night.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest. CrimeStoppers can be contacted by calling 573-875-8477.
Leer also asked anyone who is able to provide witness statements or information about the incidents to come forward by contacting the sheriff's office at 573-442-6131