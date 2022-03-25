COOPER COUNTY − Five people have been charged with various drug charges after authorities served search warrants in Cooper and Howard counties Thursday morning.
According to the Cooper County Sheriff's Office, a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled pills, drug paraphernalia and firearms were seized in the warrants.
The Cooper County Sheriff's Office, the East Central Drug Task Force, the Howard County Sheriff's Office, Boonville Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served the warrants as a result of several narcotic investigations.
On Friday, the five individuals were charged, according to the Cooper County Sheriff's Office:
- Boonville resident Amanda Thomas, 41, was arrested on a Cooper County warrant for delivery of controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. Her bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
- Columbia resident Robert Sweet, 40, was arrested on a Cooper County warrant for delivery of controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
- Boonville resident Amanda Naumann, 41, as arrested on a Cooper County warrant for possession of controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.
- Boonville resident Devyn Ivy, 31, was arrested on a Cooper County warrant for possession of controlled substance. Their bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.
- Bunceton resident Nathan Hazlett, 34, was arrested on a Cooper County warrant for possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.