TEBBETTS- Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism says they have made five arrests in connection to last weekend's church vandalism in Callaway County.
Oakley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tebbetts was vandalized between the overnight hours of Jan. 22 and the early morning hours of Jan. 23, according to the Sheriff's Office. The damage evident would amount to felony charges, according to Chism.
Three adults and two juveniles were arrested and charged for felony offenses of burglary and property damage.
Bradyn Holzhauser, 18, of Jefferson City; Matthew Myers, 17, of Jefferson City; and Dylan Smith, 17 of Jefferson City were arrested and taken to the Callaway County Jail. They were booked, processed and released, pending court appearance, Chief Chism said.
The two 16-year-old juveniles were referred to the 13th Circuit Court juvenile authorities and were immediately placed under supervision of the juvenile office.
This is the second malicious attack of a historically Black church in the county in the last three months.
Two criminal investigators were assigned to case. Leads were slow at first, but on Friday, progress was made, Chism said.
According to Sheriff Chism, the vandalism is not related to a hate crime and is not connected the Holts Summit church vandalism that occurred in November.
"I sincerely understand the concerns that this was a hate crime. The investigation does not stop with an arrest. As the investigation continues, that is something we will explore," Chism said. "But as of right now, the evidence and facts of this case do not support a hate crime."
He also called the vandalism a "crime spree" as there were two other attacks to abandoned residences reported in the area.
The evidence was consistent to the church, and the five were also arrested in connection to these vandalisms.
The investigation is ongoing and further arrest/charges are possible.