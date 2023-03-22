JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department investigated a car crash involving five vehicles Wednesday morning, according to the department.
JCPD responded to US 50/63, which is east of the Missouri Boulevard intersection at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, JCPD said in a news release.
First and second car: Hyundai Azera hits Dodge Ram pickup
A black 2013 Hyundai Azera was traveling westbound on US 50/63 when it rear-ended a blue 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck. This moved the Dodge to the left of the street, and the car drove over a raised concrete curb, which separates the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Second, third and fourth car: Dodge Ram hits GMC, Ford Fusion
After that, the Dodge pickup then hit a black GMC Yukon that was stopped in the westbound left turn lane of US 50/63 to Missouri Boulevard. The Dodge continued forward and hit a blue Ford Fusion, which was sitting in the left turn lane behind the GMC Yukon.
Fourth and fifth car: Ford Fusion hits Chevrolet Traverse
After it was hit by the Dodge, the Ford Fusion was pushed backward and into the front of a silver Chevrolet Traverse.
Emergency follow-up:
Emergency crews took Melissa Brown, 18, the driver of the Ford Fusion, to a local hospital, according to the release. Brown was treated and released Wednesday. Hermon Hopson Jr., 33, the driver of the Hyundai Azera; and Tommi Campbell, 34, the driver of the GMC Yukon, also received minor injuries from the crash, the release said.
Crews also closed the eastbound lanes of US 50/63 for about 30 minutes as four out of the five cars had to be towed.