RANDOLPH COUNTY - Five women face moderate to serious injuries after a crash on Highway 63 on Sunday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, four women were standing in the median on Highway 63, just 2 miles south of Moberly, after their Ford Taurus collided with a deer. The Ford was stalled in the northbound passing line.
A Subaru Crosstrek was traveling northbound and collided with the Ford, which forced the Ford into the median and hit the pedestrians.
The crash report says the driver of the Ford, 20-year-old Dianna Pettis of Memphis, Tennessee, faced serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital. Pedestrians Kayla Langley, 20, of Moberly and Shannon Lise, 20, of Brandon, Florida, faced moderate injuries. Sonya Freels, 57, of Moberly, also faced serious injuries. The three were transported to University Hospital by EMS.
The driver of the Subaru, 18-year-old Marin Tadrus of Moberly, also faced serious injuries and was also transported to University Hospital by EMS. It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt.
Both vehicles were totaled.
MSHP Troop B, Randolph County Sheriff's Department and the Randolph County southern and eastern fire districts assisted in the crash.