MORGAN COUNTY − A child was airlifted to a Columbia hospital after a crash involving a golf cart and bicycle Sunday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
A 5-year-old boy was riding a Jetson Bicycle on 16319 P Road in Morgan County around 5 p.m. Sunday. The report says a 16-year-old girl was driving an E-Z-Go golf cart and struck the bicycle. The 5-year-old was then thrown off the bike, according to the report.
The boy was airlifted to University Hospital for moderate injuries. The girl was not injured, according to the report.