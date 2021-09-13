CHARITON — A 5-year-old male from Mendon was seriously injured in an ATV accident where he was the driver, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The incident took place on Saturday evening near Zion Avenue, 2 miles southeast of Mendon.
An 8-year-old female also from Mendon was an occupant in the ATV and was seriously injured as well.
The vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions, lost control, overturned and rolled several times ejecting both occupants, according to the MSHP report.
The two were life flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.