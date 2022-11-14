COLUMBIA - One Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 when her ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number in the Oct. 31 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Gerbes located on Paris Road in Columbia, according to the Missouri Lottery.
“I thought I was going to have a heart attack!” the winner told the Missouri Lottery. The player said she plans to put some of her prize money toward paying off debt, according to a press release.
The winning numbers on Oct. 31 were 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 with a Powerball number of 13.
Each Powerball drawing takes place at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. It costs $2 per play.
All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.
Boone County's Missouri Lottery players won more than $31 million in prizes in fiscal year22, retailers earned more than $2.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $50.1 million went to education programs in the county.