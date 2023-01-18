COLUMBIA − A local man won $50,000 after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket on his way to work, the Missouri Lottery announced Wednesday.
The resident said he recently became a fan of the $50 game after winning a smaller prize in the past.
"Millionaire Blowout" is Missouri's first $50 game that offers over $182 million including first, second, and third place prizes.
The winner purchased his ticket at Eagle Stop, located at 1704 N. Providence Road in Columbia.
After winning the man said, "I told my wife and she said, 'You won $50,000 and you're still going to work?'" and he laughed.
In previous years, players in Boone County won more than $31 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.