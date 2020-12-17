COLUMBIA - The pool at Hickman High School has seen better days since opening to swimmers in 1969.
“I think the future of Hickman Pool is a bigger question of 'What is the future of swimming in Columbia?' Eventually something has to happen because Hickman Pool cannot continue as it is," Columbia Parks & Recreation Director Mike Griggs said.
The pool was built when gas cost 34 cents per gallon and Griggs was in sixth grade at Columbia Public Schools, who splits ownership and management of the pool facility with the city.
"Over the last year, there has been significant investment in improvements, maintenance and repairs of the facility, including an expensive and necessary new HVAC system for the building which both the city and the school district invested in doing. It’s an aging facility that requires constant repair," CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said.
Baumstark listed 11 repairs the school board has funded over the last two years, including a new $500,000 HVAC system the district split with the city.
Over 100 people attended a community meeting Parks & Recreation staff hosted in January to discuss the future of swimming in Columbia.
Plans were in place for athletic directors and city leaders to tour aquatic facilities in other communities this past summer to get ideas for an entirely new pool until stay-at-home restrictions began and $700,000 was cut from the department's budget.
The pool is home to swim teams from Battle, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Tolton Catholic high schools and the Columbia Swim Club.
"Now there's three [CPS] high schools, so a neutral site for this natatorium might be something to consider. There's a lot of options, including a private partnership; a private-city partnership with somebody to do it," Griggs said.
The most recent issue plaguing the pool is the water heater. A $15,000 replacement was out of the city's budget when it began malfunctioning in the spring.
City staff made temporary repairs that solved the issue until three weeks ago. Griggs said shipping of a new part has been delayed by the manufacturer. When the water temperature reached below 70 degrees Dec. 5, the CPS swim team wasn't allowed in.
Another day of dryland with DJ Coach Jared on the track! Fingers crossed for warm water today or tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/OEmSUMfgYZ— COMO Swim & Dive (@COMOswimming) December 10, 2020
When the part arrives, it will be another temporary fix until money frees up to replace the heater the next fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2021.
The pool's depth makes it the only facility in the city able to host lifeguard training, unless the school or city pays to use the MU aquatic center. The city still envisions building a new aquatic facility but Griggs said he's unsure when that could realistically happen with an estimated $15 to $25 million price tag.
"It's not that it's a bad pool, it's just an old pool. You either need to renovate it completely or probably build a new one at a neutral site that allows you to make it up to modern standards of what other communities have... The cost of it though makes it a difficult priority," he said.