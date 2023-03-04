COLUMBIA - Pet Wellness Alliance, a local nonprofit, is offering 500 free distemper vaccines over the next 100 days. This initiative offers pet owners who may not have the financial means an opportunity to provide veterinary services for their pets.
The vaccinations are made possible by Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to animal welfare partners.
The goal of the Pet Wellness Alliance is to ensure that all community pets are protected during the summertime.
The vaccines will be distributed by appointment at 611 Big Bear Boulevard, Suite A, in Columbia. Anyone is eligible to participate with no income or residency requirements.
Other veterinary services, such as rabies vaccination, heartworm testing, and deworming, can be scheduled at the same appointment, providing pet owners with an all-around service to ensure their pets' well-being.