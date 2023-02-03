COLUMBIA — Kimberly Denise McDonald was found unresponsive in her Boone County Jail cell this morning unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead.
McDonald arrived to Boone County Jail just after midnight Thursday morning after being arrested for three outstanding warrants: two for failure to appear in Boone County and one for Larceny in Cole County, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
She closed the door to her lone cell at 11:28 p.m., which was remotely locked from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Currently, there is no evidence that she was suffering from a medical issue or any other type of distress.
Although there is currently no suspicion of foul play, Boone County Sheriff's Office's Investigations Unit is investigating the death. The body was sent to the Boone County Medical Examiner's office for further investigation on the cause of death.