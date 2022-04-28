JEFFERSON CITY − When it comes to mid-Missouri, few things remain constant: the hot, humid weather every summer, dedication to Missouri football and the area code.
For the longest time, from Cape Girardeau to Jefferson City, the area code for mid-Missouri has always been 573.
The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) says that is about to change.
In an news release on April 22, the PSC announced that it was beginning to enter the very early stages of redistricting the 573 area code.
The announcement comes after the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) told the PCS in February that the 573 area code would reach the maximum limit for numbers available by the first quarter of 2025.
A PSC representative said while talks with NANPA don’t begin until June, they do plan on working 36 months ahead of time before the area code reaches full saturation.
While residents with existing 573 numbers don’t have to worry about losing their number, new numbers being registered will be added to a new area code.
The changing of area codes is not uncommon in the United States.
Last year, the Chicagoland area added an additional area code to neighborhoods beginning with 464, replacing the heavily saturated 708 area code.
While there is no telling where the new area code will be placed, a few Columbia members gave their opinions on the changes to come in the upcoming years.
Matthew Barrier, who works at Lee Street Deli, said he was surprised to hear about the new area code.
“Oh man, it might be a little bit confusing. I think by then, hopefully more people will contact us through the internet,” Barrier said. “I like the 573. I think it is a nice area code. It’s all prime numbers, and it has a nice ring to it.”
Miki Merritt, who owns 573Tees, was just as shocked to hear the news.
Merritt opened 573Tees more than two years ago in Columbia. The shop is filled with merchandise that has the area code 573 emblazoned across t-shirts and ballcaps.
“I really like the Columbia area and I thought that 573Tee was a really catchy name when I named my business,” Merritt said. “One day it’s going to be something that is bound to happen. As many forms of different technology continue to advance, people have 3 to 5 different phone numbers with each device that they have.”
Currently, about 1 million people live in the 573 area, and there is no telling where the new area codes will be implemented in mid-Missouri communities.