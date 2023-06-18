MORGAN COUNTY - A 6-year-old boy was seriously injured after crashing in a defected go-kart Saturday afternoon south of Stover, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
According to the report, the brakes on the boy's Hammerhead MudHead 208 go-kart stopped working due to a defect, and the go-kart flipped after going airborne.
The crash occurred on Marina Drive south of Stover a little after 5 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, the boy was flown by air ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.
The boy was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.