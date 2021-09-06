COLUMBIA - Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, the 62nd Heart of America Marathon will take place at the Boone County History & Culture Center.
This year, more participants are back after a smaller group ran last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the marathon cut down the number of runners to approximately 75, staggered their start times, spread people out, and required masks even while running. Event organizers also cut the relay from the marathon.
This year, the race will appear more similar to how it did prior to the pandemic. Race organizers are expecting 250 to 300 people to participate.
Organizers said the majority of people attending are from Missouri and between the ages of 18 to 75.
"A whole bunch of people come in and do the relay. But, we also have people from other parts. And, we have somebody coming from Hawaii this year to do it. nd we have somebody from Texas and you know, several other states," Kathy Lee, the race director, said.
This marathon is the second oldest continuously running in-person marathon in the nation.
The Columbia Track Club runs the event, however, for the first time in the marathon's history they will have a presenting sponsor, Boone Health.
The race began in 1960 and has occurred every year since.
"All the runners work so hard. And this is a hard marathon, and we kind of tease and say, 'Heat, hills and humidity was no extra charge.' So, it's hard and just to see them come across the finish line and they know they've accomplished a great goal," Lee said.
There will be 47 relay teams. MU's ROTC will attend to "present the colors," according to Lee. Christina Cox, Boone County's Teen Queen, will sing the National Anthem and KOMU 8's Chief Meteorologist, Kenton Gewecke will serve as the emcee.
The race begins at 6 a.m. and will end at noon.