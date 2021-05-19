EDWARDS, Mo. - Camden County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary call on May 18 around 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Lick Creek Road in Edwards, Missouri.
A 70-year-old female victim was found severely beaten, according to a news release.
The victim had arrived home after walking her dog and went downstairs when she was then assaulted. She said she has never seen the assaulter before.
Due to her injuries, she was unable to call anyone for help. A neighbor found her after family member requested to check on her.
She was transported to Lake Regional Hospital and then life flighted to University Hospital in Columbia.
Deputies are still attempting to identify and locate the suspect. They are requesting assistance from the public.
If you have any information, contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243. You may remain anonymous.