FULTON - When Winston Churchill came to Fulton in 1946, he was greeted by nearly 25,000 people. He paraded through the town, on his way to Westminster College, where he gave his infamous "Iron Curtain" speech.
Sandra Haymart was in the crowd 75 years ago. She was propped up on her dad's shoulders, looking out over a crowd of people as "a car with no top" as she described it, rolled by. She remembers her dad speaking to her.
"I remember him saying, 'You watch this baby, remember it, This is important,'" Haymart said. "And it was."
"Winston Churchill could have made the Iron Curtain speech anywhere but he chose to give it at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri," Tim Riley, the Sandra L. and Monroe E. Trout Director and Chief Curator of America’s National Churchill Museum, said. "Mostly because the president of United States Harry Truman invited him here."
The speech, with its most infamous line, "from Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent" marks the beginning of the Cold War for many historians.
Stalin responded to the speech, calling it "war mongering," and Truman would soon oversee the beginning of the Cold War.
Churchill named the speech "Sinews of Peace," but it is referred to mostly as the Iron Curtain Speech.
Since Churchill came to town, there have been other world leaders who have made their way to Fulton, including Maya Angelou and George H. W. Bush.
The speech has international significance, but for Haymart, the speech hits close to home. So close to home, she went to grade school where the National Winston Churchill Museum now stands.
"Those moments in time, are so important to us and we remember need to remember what they really meant," Haymart said. "I remember my mom and dad discussing it the rest of their lives."
But the speech also turned her eyes to the rest of the world.
"Everything that we ever thought about was always in the picture of we, whether it was we the family, we the community, we the county, we the United States, or we the world," Haymart said. "So we never saw anything as being isolated."
And that feeling of connectedness persists in her mind today.
"I'm a great believer in looking not only beyond myself, but also in being willing to change," Haymart said. "When Churchill came here, we all became more aware that change was taking place, and why."
America's National Churchill Museum commemorated the 75th Anniversary of the speech with a virtual celebration on Friday. It will continue into the weekend.
The day's events included a conversation between the grandchildren of Churchill and Truman and a lecture about the significance of Churchill's speech.
"Winston Churchill's message that he delivered with Harry Truman at his side belongs to the world but for Callaway County residents and Fulton residents, it's personal," Riley said.
You can watch the celebration and learn the history of the famous speech here.