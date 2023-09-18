COLUMBIA − A Sedalia scratchers winner says she will take a trip to the Northern Lights with her earnings from Missouri Lottery's "Triple Red 777" game. The woman won the top prize of $777,777.
“My husband wanted to see the Northern Lights and to dip his feet in the ocean,” she said of her late husband. “I really wish he could have been here with me to do this.”
The ticket was purchased at Woods Supermarket on Broadway Boulevard. The woman told the Missouri Lottery she was drawn to the scratcher because its bright red color.
“The first prize I uncovered was $100,000,” she said. “Then I won another $100,000, and another and another, and the last prize was for $77,777.”
So far this year, players in Pettis County have won more than $9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes according to a news release.