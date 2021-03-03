MISSOURI- Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a $4.1 million conspiracy to distribute more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Three of the eight defendants are from Moberly. Derek Sean Freese, 53; Carl Dewey Williams, 47; and Angeliqua Teresa Collins, 35 were charged in the five-count indictment. Collins was arrested on Tuesday, Williams was arrested on Monday and Freese was already detained for a separate and unrelated case.
The other five defendants include Tina Marie Bailey, 36, and Martin Lee Williams, 58, both of Kansas City, Mo.; Mark Williams Hildebrand II, 31, and Harry Richard Watson Jr., also known as “Ricky,” 35, of St. Joseph, Mo., and Joshua Lee Laws, 44, of Unionville, Mo.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office in the Western District of Missouri, the federal indictment alleges that all eight defendants participated in a conspiracy to distribute meth from Jan. 1, 2017 to Feb. 22, 2021. It also alleges that all eight participated in a money-laundering conspiracy.
Bailey, Freese, Laws, Carl Williams and Martin Williams are also charged together with one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug-trafficking crimes.
Freese, Carl Williams and Martin Williams are also charged together in one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Bailey and Laws are charged together in one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition.
A forfeiture count is included in the indictment, which means the defendants would be required to forfeit $4,160,000 to the government. The price is based on the average street price of $8,000 per kilogram, a release said. The firearms also will be forfeited.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Rhoades. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the FBI, the Buchanan County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.