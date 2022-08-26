GASCONADE COUNTY − Eight people were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County.
The crash involved a transit van and a semi-truck on Highway 50 near Fowler Road Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck head-on after crossing the center line.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report, the crash resulted in five serious injuries, one moderate injury, and two minor injuries.
Emergency crews flew Nelson, a 13-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old boy to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.
Nelson had seven passengers, all listed as her children between the ages of zero and 15-years-old, according to MSHP.
The driver of the semi-truck, Brian S. Keller from Payson, Illinois, received minor injuries.
All occupants and both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the report said.