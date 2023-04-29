LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A Morgan County woman has been found dead after an accident on Thursday.
80-year-old Floy Beard was found floating in Lake of the Ozarks at 7:03 a.m. Friday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash report indicates that the woman lost control of her vehicle at 2:47 p.m. Thursday on a private road in Buffalo Township, sending the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox into Lake of the Ozarks.
Beard was pronounced dead at 8 a.m. Friday morning by the Morgan County Coroner's Office. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, according to the crash report.