COLUMBIA - Five organizations raised money to recognize and build a gravestone for the burial site of Henry Kirklin Friday afternoon at the Columbia Cemetery.
Kirklin was a gardener, business owner, agricultural enthusiast and teacher in Boone County. He was born into slavery in 1858 and freed at age five.
The Boone County Historical Society, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, Friends of the Historic Columbia Cemetery, Sharp End Heritage Committee and University of Missouri College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources raised more than 8,000 dollars to build the first grave for his unmarked headstone.
"To think I didn't know him and he has an impact on me... and he motivates me to do better and be better," Billy Polansky, of the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, said. "I can't imagine what impact he had on the people who knew him and the people he taught and who lived around him and loved him."
Despite how long it's been since Kirklin was alive, Polansky said his legacy is important today.
"Obviously in 2020, the issue of race is right here in Columbia," he said. "I think some of Henry's accomplishments were lost because he didn't get the recognition he deserved at the time."
Polansky was one of many people who worked to make Kirklin's impact in the community better known today.
The five organizations came together in summer of 2019 and raised most of their money through a GoFundMe page. The decision to make the page came about after attention was brought to Kirklin's unmarked headstone.
The executive director from the Boone County Historical Society said he was shocked when he learned Kirklin's grave was unmarked.
"The fact that he's not known today in Columbia is a bit of a shame," Chris Campbell said.
Campbell said it was long past time to do something about Kirklin's legacy.
"I want more people to know about Henry and I want his legacy, his impact - and I don't know how we measure that - to be more well known," Polanksy said. "If more people knew his story, they could draw from his inspiration and his work, and all that he did."
More on Henry Kirklin
Kirklin has several notable accomplishments in Boone County.
Kirklin worked in the greenhouse at the MU horticulture department and taught a few of the lab-based classes. Campbell said Kirklin taught outdoors because MU only allowed white people inside of school buildings at the time.
Kirklin was also an active farmer known for the "highest quality produce." He bought land on Switzler Street for his garden.
Campbell also said history shows Kirklin was the leading supplier for all major grocery stores in Columbia at the time.
He spoke in conferences across the country and dedicated much of his time educating young people.
Kirklin died in 1928.
"It just shows that this was something needed," Polansky said. "We needed to tell Henry's story."