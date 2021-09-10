Multiple events will be held Saturday to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
Patriot Day Ceremony
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the University of Missouri and city of Columbia will be hosting a wreath-laying ceremony.
The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at David R. Francis Quadrangle on MU campus.
Missouri Patriot Day Ceremony at the Capitol
This two-day event will start Friday at 7 p.m. with a reading of all the names of lives lost on 9/11. The reading will happen on the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol.
Saturday's events begin at 8:30 am with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower 5k run/walk on the South Steps of the Capitol. Members of the public are invited to run or walk alongside first responders, veterans, and active military service personnel.
At noon, the Patriots Day parade will begin at the corner of Broadway and High Streets. The parade will include bands, first responders, and military units. During the parade, the Missouri Division of Fire Safety will conduct its 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb inside the Capitol.
Missouri Military Academy Remembrance Ceremony
The Missouri Military Academy will host a remembrance ceremony on Saturday beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the academy in Mexico.
The schedule includes the following:
- 7:30 a.m. Formation in front of Stribling Hall on MMA’s campus
- 7:46 a.m. Colors (national ensign at half-mast), followed by Silver Taps played by the corps’ trumpet players and then two minutes of silence.
- Upon completion of the two minutes of silence, the corps of cadets will retire to the Academy’s Centennial Gymnatorium to observe a video on 9/11.
Westminster College & National Churchill Museum Ceremony of Remembrance
Westminster College & National Churchill Museum will host a ceremony of remembrance on Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin Aldermanbury.
The hybrid event will take place via the College’s Facebook and livestream pages, the livestream page of America’s National Churchill Museum, and in person for up to 75 masked, socially distanced individuals.
During the event, the church bells will ring exactly at 8:46 a.m., the time where American Airlines flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center's North Tower.
State Fire Marshal 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Missourians will raise money to support the survivors of fall first responders and the Missouri Fire Fighters Memorial by climbing the stairs of the Jefferson Building in Jefferson City.
A total of 2,600 steps will be touched as participants climb and descend the stairs of the 13-story building, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers.
The opening ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday outside the Jefferson Building.
Register or make contributions to the fund here.
Boone County Preparedness Fair & Remembrance Ceremony
The Office of Emergency Management will host the first annual Preparedness Fair Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse in downtown Columbia.
The free event will also host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony and will present the first Tom. S. Hurley Public Safety Service Award at the fair. KOMU 8's First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke is nominated for the award.
There will be vendor booths, public safety representatives, food trucks and raffle prizes.
Jefferson City Veteran's Plaza Rededication Ceremony
The Jefferson City Veteran's Council will host the rededication ceremony Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at 401 Monroe Street in Jefferson City.
The schedule of events includes posting of colors, the national anthem, welcoming remarks, an invocation, a ribbon cutting ceremony, guest speaker Brigadier General Charles Hausman (Missouri National Guard Director of Joint Staff), TAPs and a 21 gun salute.