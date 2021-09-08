JEFFERSON CITY - The 9/11 Memorial trailer made its way from Kingdom City down to the State Capitol Wednesday evening.
Steve Cearlock and the 2021 Patriot Day Committee spent a year thinking about how to best commemorate 20 years since 9/11.
The committee discovered the 9/11 memorial trailer in San Diego, California and decided to bring it to mid-Missouri.
Both sides of the 40 ft. trailer hold the names of all those fallen during the terrorist attacks. The goal of the trailer is to not only honor those who died, but their loved ones too.
"The whole point of this was to commemorate those people that lost their lives, and pay respect to those families that lost loved ones," Cearlock said.
The trailer contains a piece of history as well. A 720-pound piece of the South World Trade Center tower sits in the trailer, along with other mementos from the day such as recorded phone calls.
The trailer spent Wednesday morning in Kansas City before making it's trip to the Firefighters Memorial in Kingdom City. People were able to take in the names spread across the trailer walls and see the piece of steel.
"It's awesome and extremely sobering seeing to see almost three-thousand names," said Glen Kolkmeyer, who got to haul the trailer behind his truck.
Alongside the trailer was former New York City firefighter, Joe Torrillo. Torrillo was buried alive when the south tower collapsed. After 25 minutes he was found and transported to a hospital. However, nobody knew Torrillo's name until three days after the collapse.
“I said the buildings are going to collapse, and people looked at me and laughed. they thought I was kidding. I said I'm not kidding, these buildings are going to collapse," Torrillo said. "But nobody knew I went to college for structural engineering. And when I was in college I was studying the twin towers when they were going up. So I knew the construction of those towers"
Along the route, mid-Missourians stood along Highway 54 waving flags and cheering on the memorial as it made it's way to the Capitol.
Torrillo said this time of year can bring out many emotions.
"All these crazy emotions come over me and through me. Sadness, anger, there's remorse, there's regret," he said. "Of course I try to harness them so that on September 11 every year...I got to have strength."
Fortunate for Torrillo, his name is not on the walls of the trailer. He said he'll never forget the ones up there.
The trailer will be on the South Capitol lawn throughout the weekend during the state's Patriot's Day events. Torrillo will speak Friday evening and read the 2,977 names of the people who lost their lives that day.