JEFFERSON CITY -Steve Cearlock and the 2021 Patriot Day Committee spent a year thinking about how to best commemorate 20 years since 9/11.
The committee discovered the 9/11 Memorial trailer in San Diego, California and decided to bring it to Mid-Missouri.
Both sides of the 40 ft. trailer holds the names of all those fallen. The goal of the trailer is to not only honor those who died, but their loved ones too.
"The whole point of this was to commemorate those people that lost their lives, and pay respect to those families that lost loved ones," Cearlock said.
The trailer contains a 720 pound piece of the South World Trade Center tower.
"A lot of people died with that steel, and with the steel collapsing and stuff with the plane hitting, and it's a piece of reverence that you know, people can touch it and stuff," Cearlock said. "And remember 20 years ago, what they were doing on 911."
The trailer also contains other mementos from the day such as phone calls from the flight that crashed into the world trade center.
The 9/11 Memorial trailer will arrive at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City at 5:30p.m. after making its way from San Diego.
A motorcade with the trailer will leave the Memorial at 6:30p.m. and travel down Highway 54 to Jefferson City.
Joe Torrillo, the last New York City fire fighter pulled from the towers alive after being buried for three days, will also be on the motorcade.
Patriot motorcycle riders and first responders will escort the Memorial trailer.
The patriot day committee asks that all those along the route wave American flags as the motorcade passes.
The motorcade will end on the South Capitol lawn, where it will be set up for the two day Patriot Day event September 10th and 11th.
Joe Torrillo will speak Friday evening and read the 2,977 names of the people who lost their lives on 9-11.