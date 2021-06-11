JEFFERSON CITY - Nine people were taken into custody in Jefferson City on Friday following two narcotics search warrants.
The Cole County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team, MUSTANG Drug Task Force, and the Jefferson City Police SWAT team reported to two narcotics related search warrants. The search warrants were in two different locations, but both in the 6000 block of Old Lohman Road.
As a result of the search, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, drug packaging and digital scales were found and recovered.
Nine different subjects were taken into custody and arrested, where they were then taken to the Cole County Jail for booking and processing. Names were not released as of 3 p.m. Friday.